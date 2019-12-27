Melton Mowbray Tennis: Husband and wife win Christmas spoils

Have your say

Husband and wife duo Bridget and Neil Ingle took the honours in Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s Christmas Tournament.

With the weather holding up, six pairs competed in a round-robin format, with pairings changing for each round.

A mixture of ladies, men’s and mixed doubles were also played.

After six rounds, Bridget came out on top of the ladies’ section with 18 points, pipping runner-up Val White by three points.

In the men’s section, Neil ran out the winner with 20 points, while Phil White was second with 14 points.

Prizes were presented to the winners by coach Brent Horobin.

Club coach Ryan Parmar also was on hand to present a club shirt to stalwart Phil White who has recently returned from a tour of Papua New Guinea.

There he was able to spread the word of tennis in far-flung villages, setting up makeshift tennis courts, usually in clearings.

Phil received a warm welcome wherever he visited, but found it quite embarrassing to regularly explain he was not Andy Murray.