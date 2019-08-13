Melton Mowbray Tennis Club toast latest league title

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club collected another title when they came out on top of the Team Tennis League Division 3A.

The men’s Team Tennis B side were confirmed as champions after bottom club Syston Northfields dropped out of the league.

Melton's Mens First Team had to settle for third place in Team Tennis League Division One EMN-190813-165104002

They had earlier chalked up wins over Westfields, Wigston, Leicestershire B and runners-up Market Bosworth.

Players involved in another success story for the club were skipper Justin Horobin, John Sturmey, Jake Beagle, Ollie Aley, Sean O’Regan, Simon Hawthorne, Neil Johnson, Tom Dryell, Sam Dryell and Alex Horobin.

The strength of the team can be seen in the players league statistics with the Melton men taking the top five spots with Sturmey finishing first, closely followed by Tom Dryell, Beagle, O’Regan and Horobin.

The first team, hampered by a spate of injuries and unavailability, just missed out on promotion and had to settle for third place behind Charnwood and Leicestershire LTC.

This was tough on Tom Rowe who finished top of the players league statistics with stalwart Ben Mactaggart in seventh, Simon Hawthorne 11th, and skipper Ryan

Parmar in 14th.

* Back on the Summer League front, Melton’s men’s second team kept up the pressure on leaders Gynsill with a 5-4 win over Carisbrooke B.

Skipper Justin Horobin and partner Jon Sturmey led the way with a superb maximum three wins which included two tie-breaks.

Second pairing of Jake Beagle and Ollie Aley secured the match with two wins out of three, but the third pair of Simon Hawthorne and Tom Dryell could not add to the score and were unlucky to lose two tense tie-breaks.

Scores: J. Horobin/J. Sturmey W 8-2, 8-7, 8-7; J. Beagle/O. Aley W 8-6, 8-4, L 5-8; S. Hawthorne/T. Dryell L 7-8, 7-8, 3-8.

* An under-strength men’s first team, hit by injuries and unavailability, entertained defending champions Carisbrooke A and went down 8-1, with skipper Ben Mactaggart and Tom Rowe notching the single win.

Scores: N. Johnson/J. Horobin L 1-8, 1-8, 2-8; T. Rowe/B. Mactaggart L 1-8, W 8-5, L 2-8; G. Johnson/O. Aley L 6-8, 5-8, 2-8.

* Melton’s ladies’ first team travelled to Gynsill for their Division One match and returned with the points after a resounding 9-0 win.

Skipper Charlie Griffin teamed up with Sarah Medcalf and helped to ease her through the match in claiming three wins.

Georgene Ashmore and Jess Gadsby collected their three wins, one on a tight tie-break, and Sarah Driver and Ellie Jenkins teamed up to take their three in fine style with another tie-break win.

Scores: S. Driver/E. Jenkins W 8-4, 8-7, 8-4; C. Griffin/S. Medcalf W 8-6, 8-3, 8-7; G. Ashmore/J. Gadsby W 8-7, 8-3, 8-6.