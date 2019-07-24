Melton Mowbray Tennis Club teams return to winning ways

Have your say

After a few indifferent weeks, Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s senior teams got back to winning ways with all four teams notching up league wins.

The ladies’ first team entertained Rothley in Division One fixture and ran out comfortable 9-0 winners.

The win was made easier as the visitors arrived with just two pairs and then received another setback with an injury to another player.

Scores: G. Ashmore/J. Gadsby W 8-6, 8-2, 6-0; S. Diver/E. Jenkins W 8-3, 6-0, 6-0; C. Griffin/G. Sly W 8-3, 6-0, 6-0.

* Melton’s high-flying ladies’ second team enhanced their promotion and title-winning efforts in Division 3B when they entertained Hinckley.

They were in commanding form and notched a convincing 9-0 win to put the title within their grasp.

Skipper Carol Gilchrist and partner Sumitra Fox led the way with their maximum, losing just five games throughout.

Laura Hayward and Jo Heggs lost just six games, and Jenny Golland with Beth Lowe lost 10 games overall.

Scores: B. Lowe/J. Golland W 8-5, 8-3, 8-2; L. Hayward/J. Heggs W 8-0, 8-2, 8-4; C. Gilchrist/S. Fox W 8-1, 8-4, 8-0.

* The men’s first team returned to winning ways in the Premiership at Oadby Granville.

They came away with a 6-3 win with all three pairs collecting two wins apiece.

Scores: B. Mactaggart/M. Walters W 8-2, 8-5, 2-8; P. Luiggi/E. Straker-Meads W 8-3, 8-1, L 7-8; R. Parmar/T. Rowe W 8-4, 8-3, L 3-8.

* Melton’s men’s second team entertained local rivals Oakham Firsts in their Division 3B fixture needing a big win to keep up their title chances.

But they had to settle for a 6-3 victory margin which may see them have to settle for the runners-up spot.

All three pairs recorded two wins with all losing out to the Oakham number one pair of Richard Breag and Tref Vandoros.

Scores: J. Beagle/O. Aley W 8-3, 8-0, L 4-8; S. Hawthorne/T. Dryell W 8-5, 8-3, L 2-8; J. Horobin/J. Sturmey W 8-1, 8-3, L 5-8.