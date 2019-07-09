Melton Mowbray Tennis Club teams maintain promotion bids

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club ladies’ second team kept up their challenge for the Division Three title when they beat Market Bosworth 8-1 at home.

Ellie Jenkins and Jo Heggs led the way with a clean sweep of their three rubbers, losing just eight games, and they were well supported by skipper Carol Gilchrist and Jenny Golland who also notched a maximum.

Bethany Lowe and Sarah Medcalf weighed in with two wins and just lost out in a tight tie-break.

Scores: E. Jenkins/J. Heggs W 8-1, 8-6, 8-2; J. Golland/C. Gilchrist W 8-6, 8-1, 8-5; B. Lowe/S. Medcalf W 8-6, 8-4, L 7-8.

* The men’s second team travelled to Oadby Granville Thirds and returned with the points after a hard-fought 6-3 win.

All three pairs weighed in with the win by notching two sets each to keep the pressure on Division 3B leaders Gynsill Firsts in their bid for honours.

Scores: J. Wheatley/O. Aley W 8-2, 8-6, L 3-8; J. Horobin/N. Johnson W 8-7, 8-2, L 7-8; J. Beagle/T. Dryell W 8-3, 8-5, L 6-8.

* The men’s first team saw their fine Premier Division run come to an end on a rain-sodden night at Leicestershire A when just about everything that could go wrong did.

Continual rain throughout the day washed out most of the league matches, but the home side announced their courts were playable with light rain only.

Melton found the rain not quite as light as suggested as play took place in continual downpours.

Three of the Melton team, suspecting the match was bound to be cancelled, made a hasty journey, but arrived late, allowing the home side to claim three rubbers immediately.

When play finally got under way the hosts finished off the job with a 7-2 scoreline to end Melton’s unbeaten run.

Scores: B. Mactaggart/M. Walters L 0-6, 1-8, 3-8; E. Straker-Meads/P. Luiggi L 0-6, 7-8, W 8-6; T. Rowe/S. Hawthorne L 3-8, W 8-7, L 8-1.