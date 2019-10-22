Melton Mowbray Tennis Club teams keep up strong league start

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s winter league teams kept up their good starts with two more wins.

With inclement weather and holidays affecting some early matches, it was left to the ladies’ second team and men’s third team to keep the matches rolling.

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club's Saturday disability tennis squad EMN-191022-174456002

The ladies travelled to Loughborough Seconds and despite having to forfeit two rubbers they still held the upper hand and ran out 6-2 winners.

Laura Haywood and Sarah Medcalf led the way with a fine maximum four sets, and Carol Gilchrist and Jill Woods weighed in with two sets to seal the match.

Scores: L. Hayward/S. Medcalf W 6-2, 6-2; W 6-3, 6-1. C. Gilchrist/J. Woods W 3-6, 5-7; L 0-6, 5-7.

* The men’s third team started their campaign with victory when they entertained local rivals Hamilton Seconds.

First couple of captain Jason Wheatley and Mike Roys collected three sets, and Sean O’Regan partnered Stuart Mullard, in his first Winter League game to three set wins to complete an overall 6-3 victory.

Scores: J. Wheatley/M. Roys W 7-5, 6-2: D 6-4, 3-6. S. O’Regan/S. Mullard W 6-3, 6-4; D 6-3, 3-6.

* The club’s disability sessions on Saturday are continuing to grow, with parents and youngsters all involved in trying their hand at tennis.

Club coaches Ryan Parmar and Brent Horobin are delighted with the success and praised the attitude of the players as well as the support received from club members and sponsors.

* Off the court, the club’s social ladies’ group, headed up by Serena Richards, Louise Smethurst, Sue Meakin and Lou Bexon, organized a garden party at Serena’s family home.

The fundraiser was blessed with good weather and a further £400 was raised for the court resurfacing fund.