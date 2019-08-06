Melton Mowbray Tennis Club stars guide counties to promotion

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club players proved their worth on the county scene when helping their respective teams to promotion.

Pride of place went to Charlotte Griffin, the club’s ladies’ captain who has been behind much of Melton’s ladies’ and mixed team success over the past three years.

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club contributed five of Nottinghamshire's men's title-winning team EMN-190608-095334002

Representing Leicestershire in Group Two at Manchester, the county team won promotion and a return to the Group One elite after an 11-year gap.

Charlie teamed up with Market Harborough’s Abigail Amos and were the backbone of the team, collecting nine wins out of 14 throughout the week.

Their success was underlined on the first day against a strong Kent team, regulars in Group One, as they notched a maximum three wins to steer Leics to a narrow 5-4 win.

Wins followed over Lancashire, Norfolk and Cheshire leaving them to play Hampshire and the Isle of Wight on the final day to decide the title.

With both counties guaranteed promotion already, Hants and IOW clinched the title with a 5-1 win, leaving Leics as runners-up.

The Nottinghamshire men’s team took the Group Four title, helped by Melton Mowbray TC players Ben Mactaggart, Marcus Walters, Eban Straker-Meads, Patrick Foley and Dominic West.

Wins over Hampshire and Isle of Wight, Leicestershire, North Wales and Somerset sent them top of the league, and despite losing 3-2 to Dorset on the last day, runners-up Somerset could not catch Notts.

Walters proved a vital cog in the win with 11 out of 13 wins, followed closely by West with 10 out of 13, while Foley took eight out of 12 wins and Straker-Meads weighed in with seven out of 11.

Melton’s ladies’ first team players Laura Cooper and Millie-Mae Matthews also helped the Nottinghamshire Ladies’ county team to the Group Three title with a 100 per cent record in Ilkley.

Wins over Derbyshire (5-4), Durham and Cleveland (6-3), Northumberland (5-4), Sussex (5-4) preceded another hard-fought 5-4 win on the final day against Buckinghamshire which clinched top spot from Northumberland.

* The club hosted its third Multi-Sport Week of the year at the Sports Village last week as nearly 40 youngsters aged four upwards, members and non-members attended the week-long camp.

The sessions are run by head coach Di Burdett and her support team of Tom Dryell, Ryan Parmar, Charlie Griffin and Liam Morrison.

The range of sports and games included unihoc, team races, bog off, five-a-side football and dodgeball.

The final Multi-Sport Camp takes place from Tuesday to Friday, August 13 to 16, and the final Tennis Camp runs from Monday to Friday, August 19 to 23.

To book, or for more details, call Di Burdett on 07841 380410 or Charlie Griffin on 07932 410918.