Melton Mowbray Tennis Club: Seconds return to top spot

Melton Tennis Club men’s teams once again had a mixture of ups and downs following Team Tennis and Summer League games.

The men’s second team hosted Wigston in Team Tennis Division 3A and notched a resounding 6-0 win to put themselves back at the top and possible promotion.

Skipper Justin Horobin, Jon Sturmey, Jake Beagle and youngster Tom Dryell all scored convincing singles wins, and Justin/Jon and Jake/Tom capped victory with doubles wins.

Scores: J. Horobin W 6-4, 6-3; J. Sturmey W 6-2, 6-1; J. Beagle W 6-2, 6-0; T. Dryell W 6-0, 6-0; J. Horobin/J. Sturmey W 6-0, 6-0; J. Beagle/T. Dryell W 6-2, 6-0.

* The men’s first Team Tennis side, riding high in Division One, came unstuck once again at the Leicestershire Club with a 5-1 defeat.

With unavailability and injuries piling up, and several playing with injuries, the trip always looked a tough fixture.

Skipper Ryan Parmar and Tom Rowe lost out in tight singles matches, while James Rowe and Simon Hawthorne lost in straight sets.

Ryan and James went down easily in their doubles before Tom Rowe teamed up with Simon Hawthorne to notch a consolation win.

Scores: R. Parmar L 5-7, 3-6; T. Rowe L 5-7, 3-6; J. Rowe L 2-6, 3-6; S. Hawthorne L 3-6, 3-6; R. Parmar/J. Rowe L 3-6, 3-6; S. Hawthorne/T. Rowe W 7-5, 6-3.

The team bounced back at Charnwood Firsts with the points following a 4-2 win.

Singles wins for Tom Rowe, Ollie Aley and Simon Hawthorne wiped out Ben Mactaggart’s loss to put them 3-1 ahead.

A doubles win for Tom Rowe and Simon Hawthorne then clinched victory for Melton.

Scores: B. Mactaggart L 3-6, 2-6; T. Rowe W 6-3, 6-2; S. Hawthorne W 6-2, 6-3; O. Aley W 6-0, 6-2; B. Mactaggart/O. Aley L 3-6, 4-6; S. Hawthorne/T. Rowe W 6-1, 6-1.

* Melton men’s first team hosted Leicester Forest East in the Premier Division, but unavailability and injury again denied them their strongest side in a 6-3 loss

Dominic West and his brother teamed up to take two rubbers, while regular second team pair Jake Beagle and Ollie Aley performed well to claim a win.

Skipper Ryan Parmar paired up with another regular second team stalwart and they were unlucky to lose two close tie-break sets.

Scores: D. West/T. West W 8-1, 8-2, L 7-8; R. Parmar/J. Sturmey L 7-8, 7-8, 6-8; O. Aley/J. Beagle L 4-8, 4-8 W 8-6.

* The men’s vets team faced a strong Market Bosworth team in Division Five and found the hosts too strong and went down 8-0.

Scores: M. Stone/D. Owen L 0-6, 0-6; L 2-6, 0-6. P. Lovegrove/S. Mullard L 0-6, 2-6; L 0-6, 2-6.