Melton Mowbray Tennis Club pair clean up at open tournament

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club players Justin Horobin and Jason Wheatley were in fine form as they claimed silverware at Grantham last week.

The pair made the short trip to compete in Grantham Tennis Club’s Over 35s Open Tournament.

Singles winner Justin Horobin

Partnering each other in the men’s doubles they had an easy route to the semi-finals where they met the strongly-fancied pairing of Steve Wallace and Tim Phillips.

The Melton pair were generally in control to score a fine by a 6-4 6-2 win to set up a final against Grantham’s Rob Isaac and Nigel Birch.

Horobin and Wheatley were once again in good form and dominated the match, running out comfortable 6-2 6-2 winners.

In the singles, Horobin was pitted against an opponent he had played 12 months earlier, and the match was once again full of long, drawn-out rallies full of slices and drop shots.

The Melton player eventually came out on top after a three-hour marathon to set up a repeat of last year’s final.

The final was a similar affair with Horobin losing the first set but fighting back to take the second set and then finally edge the third set on a tie-break, 10-8.

With just a couple of Mixed League matches to be finalised the club can once again reflect on a successful third season in the leagues.

An early Loughborough Indoor League title was followed by a Men’s Team Tennis crown, before the club’s ladies’ second team won Division Three and the prestigious mixed team Mercury Cup was reclaimed

The men’s first team had to settle for the runners-up spot in the Men’s Premier League, while the second team also were pipped to the Division Two title by a point.

Melton’s mixed first team came even closer, missing out on the Division One title by a games won and lost percentage after tying for top spot.

The ladies’ first team were beset by injuries early on, but still managed third place in Division One, while the mixed second and third teams both sealed mid-table finishes, as did the ladies’ vets.

Melton’s men’s vets found the going tough, but used the league to offer several players a first taste of league tennis.

Off the courts the club are gearing up for the possibility of having the court surface and fencing replaced early next year and in time for the 2020 season.

Acting chairman Justin Horobin said: “If the court project gets the green light, we are determined to make it a success and our all-inclusive policy can begin to take shape.

“We have achieved such a huge amount in a short time, but to consolidate our efforts, the run-down facility needs to be upgraded.”