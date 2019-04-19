Melton Mowbray Tennis Club open day hooks juniors

Despite the cold conditions, Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s third Open Day proved to a success with more new members signing up.

Not even early morning flurries of snow could quell the enthusiasm of the primary school age group, plus a few even younger, with 50 youngsters turning up to try their hand at tennis, many for the first time.

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club's Open Day senior session EMN-190416-190511002

In the Fitness Fun Tests, fastest boy was Arthur Verity, and fastest girl was Mabel Verity.

Rory Meakin was named Best Overall Boy, and Mahi Sharma was Best Overall Girl, with all prizes supplied by Melton Sports, in conjunction with Head UK.

Senior players and club juniors turned out in force to support the club coaches.

The afternoon session then saw 30 adults turn out, also refusing to be put off by the conditions.

After trying their hand at every tennis shot, the session ended with a ladies’ team, led by first team player Sarah Diver, overcoming the men’s team, led by Neil Johnson in a fun game of ‘Rog Off’.

Head coach Di Burdett was delighted with the turnout and the support of club members both on and off court, with refreshments and cake stall run by Jo Drewe, raising £180 for club funds.

The club also wishes to thank Michael Cooke, of Melton Sports, who also ran a pop-up tennis shop throughout the day.