Melton Mowbray Tennis Club newcomer claims debut win

Have your say

Newcomer Steve Byrne made an excellent start to his debut at Melton Mowbray Tennis Club when he teamed up with Val White to claim the honours in the February club night tournament.

Young coach Ryan Parmar took charge of the tournament which was a timed tournament with each match lasting 15 minutes.

Seven couples took part, with each pair playing each other.

After three hours of intense play on a chilly evening, Steve and partner Val White came out on top with a maximum four wins.

Runners-up were Justin Horobin and Alison Stone who had three wins and a draw, Stuart Price and Jenny Golland finished in third place, and Dave Owen and teenager James Roberts completed the top four.

Refreshments were taken and prizes presented to the winners by Ryan Parmar.