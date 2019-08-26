Melton Mowbray Tennis Club: Mixed week for league teams

Have your say

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s mixed teams produced a mixed bag of results with their third and first teams registering a win, but the second team losing.

The third team got back to winning ways at Kibworth Seconds following a superb 6-3 win, with teenager Tom Dryell and Carol Gilchrist paving the way with an excellent maximum of three wins.

Neil Johnson and Beth Lowe notched two wins, and third pairing of Jason Wheatley and Sarah Medcalf collected a single win.

Scores: T. Dryell/C. Gilchrist W 8-4, 8-5, 8-0; N. Johnson/B. Lowe W 8-3, 8-3, L 7-8; J. Wheatley/S. Medcalf W 8-2, L 5-8, 4-8.

* The mixed first team kept up the pressure on runaway leaders Charnwood when they powered their way to an 8-1 win over Carisbrooke A.

Tom Rowe and Anna McBride, and Ryan Parmar with Ellie Jenkins collected maximums, and James Rowe and Jessica Gadsby weighed in with two wins.

Scores: T. Rowe/A. McBride W 8-1, 8-6, 8-1; R. Parmar/E. Jenkins W 8-4, 8-3, 8-1; J. Rowe/J. Gadsby W 8-6, 8-3, L 3-8.

* Melton’s mixed second team entertained Rothley Firsts and were just edged out 5-4 in a tight match.

Jake Beagle and Sammy Fox nearly pulled the match around with two superb wins before losing out in an exciting tie-break to Rothley’s first pairing of Jason Hewing and Maxim

Postlethwhaite.

Justin Horobin and Jenny Golland, and Ollie Aley with Laura Hayward collected a single win each and were just unable to collect the vital winning rubber.

Scores: J. Beagle/S. Fox W 8-2, 8-5, L 7-8; J. Horobin/J. Golland W 8-5, L 1-8, 5-8; O. Aley/L. Hayward W 8-3, L 6-8, 3-8.

* The ladies’ vets team travelled to near-neighbours Hamilton Thirds and returned with a share of the spoils following a 4-4 draw.

Jill Woods and Jenny Golland notched the Melton team’s four sets, while Bridget Ingle and Jo Anderson found the going tough.

Scores: J. Golland/J. Woods W 6-2, 6-2; W 6-1, 6-2. J. Anderson/B. Ingle L 0-6, 1-6; L 0-6, 0-6.

* Melton’s men’s vets team are also finding the going tough in Division Five, and visitors Loughborough were in commanding form as they completed an 8-0 win.

Scores: A. Golland/W. Mogg L 0-6, 1-6; L 0-6, 2-6. M. Stone/N. Ingle L 0-6, 3-6; L 0-6, 0-6.