Melton Mowbray Tennis Club men pipped to title by two points

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s men’s second team were pipped to title honours despite a handsome win in their final match.

They finished their Division 3B season on a high with a superb 8-1 win at David Lloyd Firsts, Narborough, but had to settle for the runners-up spot, just two points behind champions Gynsill Firsts.

Gynsill were one of several first teams in the Division and Melton’s only defeat, a narrow 5-4 early-season loss at Gynsill, proved the difference between the two, with a Melton win by the same score enough to have reversed their respective league positions.

Melton had four players in the division’s top 10 individual standings. Jake Beagle was fourth with 22 wins out of 27, Justin Horobin was fifth with 21 out of 24, Ollie Aley had 19 out of 24, and Jon Sturmey was 10th with 17 out of 21.

Scores: S. Hawthorne/J. Horobin W 8-2, 8-1, 8-4; J. Beagle/O. Aley W 8-5, 8-5, 8-7; N. Johnson/S. O’Regan W 8-5, 8-5, L 6-8.

* The Mixed League matches got under way with all three club teams in action.

The first team travelled to Loughborough for their first outing and returned with the points following a narrow 5-4 win.

The club’s county stars Charlie Griffin and Ben Mactaggart proved the cornerstone with a maximum three wins.

Tom Rowe and Sarah Diver, and brother James Rowe and Jess Gadsby collected a win apiece, with the latter pair also losing a tie-break.

Scores: C. Griffin/B. Mactaggart W 8-0, 8-4, 8-6; T. Rowe/S. Diver W 8-4, L 2-8, L 5-8; J. Rowe/J. Gadsby W 8-4, L 7-8, 3-8.

* The mixed second team were not so lucky when they travelled to Gynsill and were on the wrong end of a narrow 5-4 defeat.

Skipper Justin Horobin teamed up with Sarah Diver to collect two wins, and second pair Simon Hawthorne and Ellie Jenkins also collected two wins.

Ollie Aley and Jenny Golland have been in superb form for the club this year, but sadly could not snatch a win to clinch the match.

Scores: J. Horobin/S. Diver L 5-8, W 8-0, 8-2; S. Hawthorne/E. Jenkins L 5-8, W 8-6, 8-5; O. Aley/J. Golland L 2-8, 5-8, 5-8.

* Melton’s mixed third team travelled to Market Harborough Seconds for a tricky fixture and claimed the points with a 5-4 win.

Teenager Tom Dryell teamed up with Jenny Golland and paved the way with a superb maximum three wins.

Second pair Jake Beagle and Jill Woods sealed the win with two wins, while Peter Lovegrove and Bridget Ingle were not overawed by their debuts, they could not snatch a win.

Scores: T. Dryell/J. Golland W 8-4, 8-6, 8-5; J. Beagle/J. Woods W 8-4, 8-4, L 7-8; P. Lovegrove/B. Ingle L 1-8, 0-8, 0-8.