Melton Mowbray Tennis Club men open Division One campaign with whitewash win

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s teams got their season under way with some superb results despite all starting life at a higher level.

The men’s first team entertained Rothley in Division One of the Team Tennis League and notched a convincing 6-0 win to give them the perfect start.

Scores: R. Parmar W 6-2, 6-0; B. Mactaggart W 6-2, 6-0; J. Rowe W 6-0, 6-0; T. Rowe Won 6-3, 6-1; R. Parmar/T. Rowe W 6-4, 6-2; B. Mactaggart/J. Rowe W 6-0, 6-0.

* Melton’s men’s second team also turned out in the Team Tennis competition in Group 3A and made an excellent start.

They collected a resounding 6-0 win to get their season off to a flyer.

Skipper for the day, John Sturmey, with Sean O’Regan put the club two-nil up before brothers Tom and Sam Dryell turned in controlled performances to come out with excellent singles wins.

Sean then teamed up with Sam to take their doubles before John and Tom rounded off the win with a third-set tie-break victory.

Scores: J. Sturmey W 6-2, 7-6; S. O’regan W 6-2, 6-1; S. Dryell W 6-4, 6-1; T. Dryell W 6-1, 6-1; J. Sturmey/S. Dryell W 2-6, 6-3 (10-6); S. O’Regan/T. Dryell W 6-2, 6-3.

* Due to the club’s open day, the mixed first team had to switch their first round Mercury Cup tie to Ashby Castle.

But Melton still proved too strong for the home team and went through to the second round where they will face strongly-fancied Carisbrooke A at home.

Scores: C. Griffin/G. Johnson W 6-2, 6-3; L 3-6, 6-3 (8-10); W 6-0, 6-1. B. Mactaggart/L. Cooper W 6-2, 6-0; W 6-1, 6-1. J. Rowe/Corrine Blythe W 6-4, 6-2; L 6-7, 3-6; W 6-1, 6-0.