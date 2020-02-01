Melton Mowbray Tennis Club latest round-up

Have your say

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club ladies’ have been kept busy on and off court since the turn of the year.

While many club members still hope Sport England will give the club’s court resurfacing project the green light, the ladies have continued to prove a valuable asset.

Saturday team tennis tournament

The annual Ladies’ Tennis lunch at the Sysonby Knoll Hotel drew 23 current members together with several who have now retired from the court, some of whom have been coached by Brent Horobin and his wife Paula for 35 years.

Brent thanked the ladies on behalf of the club and highlighted their fundraising efforts and their valuable contribution to the work in disability tennis with the Birch Wood School.

Saturday Tennis continues to thrive at Melton and last month’s team tennis tournament saw two teams of eight compete at singles and doubles.

Peter Lovegrove’s team looked to have bagged the spoils after two hours of intense play with a total 197 points, 10 ahead of Tony Golland’s squad, with just the compulsory final game of ‘Bog Off’ to finish.

But crossing the last hurdle proved difficult and Tony’s team fought back to earn a share of the spoils.

Saturday junior sessions continue with 40-plus turning out regularly to learn tennis skills.

Midweek junior sessions also continue indoor for the very youngest, and outdoor for the older more competent youngsters with 50-plus each week with head coach Di Burdett and assistant Ryan Parmar.

Junior Multi-Sports Camp dates at Melton Tennis Club are now available to book for Easter from Tuesday to Friday, April 14 to 17.

Tennis Camps start later this month from Monday to Friday, February 17 to 21.

To book, or for more information, call Di Burdett on 07841 380410 or email diburdett1@yahoo.co.uk