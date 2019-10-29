Melton Mowbray Tennis Club: Ladies’ teams set the pace

With poor weather affecting many fixtures over the past fortnight, only the determination of the Melton Mowbray Tennis Club players saw any of their Winter League fixtures played.

Full marks go to the players who were involved in a mixture of results.

Melton’s ladies’ teams are setting the pace, with the second team starting their season off with a resounding 8-0 win over neighbours Hamilton in Division Six.

Skipper Carol Gilchrist and partner Jenny Golland led the way and won their four sets with the loss of just six games.

The second pairing of Jo Heggs and Laura Hayward also turned in a superb performance and collected their four wins for the loss of just 10 games.

Scores: C. Gilchrist/J. Golland W 6-2, 6-1; W 6-3, 6-0. J. Heggs/L. Hayward W 6-1, 6-4; W 6-3, 6-2.

* The ladies’ first team followed up their first match win at Loughborough with a 4-4 draw against the visiting Carisbrooke A team in their Division One match.

First pair of skipper Jess Gadsby and Sarah Diver collected three wins, and the second pairing of Ellie Jenkins and Sarah Medcalf snatched a set off Carisbrooke’s first pair to earn Melton a share of the points.

Scores: J. Gadsby/S. Diver W 6-1, 6-0; D 2-6, 6-4. E. Jenkins/S. Medcalf L 2-6, 2-6; D 4-6, 6-2.

* The men’s second team, now in Division Two, found the going tough when they travelled to Gynsill Firsts and were on the wrong end of a 7-1 defeat.

Skipper Justin Horobin and John Sturmey notched the consolation set, but the first pair of Oley Aley and Jake Beagle were unlucky not to have taken a set losing out in three very tight sets.

Scores: J. Horobin/J. Sturmey L 3-6, 4-6; D 4-6, 6-4. O. Aley/J. Beagle L 0-6, 4-6; L 5-7, 5-7.

* Meanwhile on the junior front, the 10s and under mixed team entertained Desford Firsts for their Division 3B match and lost out by a 4-2 scoreline.

Ben England put the club ahead with a super three-set win, clinching the deciding rubber by a 10-7 margin.

Number two Jack Pell battled hard, but went down in two sets to put the visitors level, and after an epic three-set doubles clash, Ben and Jack went down by a 7-10 on a tie-break decider.

Scores: B. England W 1-4, 4-2, 10-7; J. Pell L 1-4, 2-4; B. England/J. Pell L 4-2, 2-4, 7-10.