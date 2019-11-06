Melton Mowbray Tennis Club: Ladies extend unbeaten record

Have your say

After another wet and windy weekend, Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s ladies teams led the way in their Winter League matches.

Melton’s second ladies’ team entertained Rothley Seconds and recorded a 7-1 win to extend their unbeaten record.

Jenny Golland and Beth Lowe paved the way with a maximum four wins, while losing just four games in the process.

Second pairing of Laura Hayward and Jo Heggs weighed in with three vital sets to ensure the team kept up its fine start to the winter campaign in Division Six.

Scores: J. Golland/B. Lowe W 6-3, 6-1; W 6-2, 6-4. L. Hayward/J. Heggs W 6-1, 6-2; D 6-3, 2-6.

* Melton’s ladies’ first team had a tough trip to face Roundhill Firsts, but returned with a share of the spoils in a four-all draw.

Both pairings of skipper Jess Gadsby and Laura Hayward, and Sarah Diver with Ellie Jenkins collected two wins each.

Scores: J. Gadsby/L. Hayward W 6-0, 6-1; L 0-6, 1-6. S. Diver/E. Jenkins W 6-1, 6-1; L 5-7, 4-6.

* The men’s second team came a cropper when they entertained Stoney Stanton Firsts and went down by a 6-2 scoreline in their Division Two match.

Having gained promotion to Division Two, Melton are now encountering matches against opposition clubs’ first teams, so this season will be full of tough matches.

Jake Beagle and Ollie Aley performed well to notch two rubbers, but drafted-in players Jason Wheatley and Sam Dryell found the standard just a little too hot at this level despite a battling performance.

Scores: J. Beagle/O. Aley W 6-4, 7-6; L 4-6, 1-6. J. Wheatley/S. Dryell L 2-6, 2-6; L 1-6, 0-6.

* Melton’s men’s third team were on the end of an early Christmas present when visitors Welland Park Firsts cried off at the last minute.

It handed the team an 8-0 whitewash to make it two wins, but in an unsatisfactory manner.