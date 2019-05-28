Melton Mowbray Tennis Club: Ladies ease past Carisbrooke

Have your say

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s ladies’ first and second teams collected excellent wins in their Leicestershire Summer League matches.

The ladies’ second team made it two wins out of two when they entertained Carisbrooke B in their Division 3B match and ran out 7-2 winners.

First pairing of Laura Haywood and Jenny Golland led the way with a convincing hat-trick of wins, losing just four games, while Ellie Jenkins and Jill Woods weighed in with another three wins.

Third pairing Sarah Medcalf and Alison Stone completed victory with a single set win.

Scores: L. Haywood/J. Golland W 8-1, 8-1, 8-2; E. Jenkins/J. Woods W 8-6, 8-6, 8-0; S. Medcalf/A. Stone W 8-6, L 5-8, 2-8.

* Melton’s ladies’ first team got back to winning ways at Victoria in Division One following a tight 5-4 outcome.

Skipper Charlie Griffin and partner Sarah Diver paved the way with three convincing wins, well backed up by Georgene Ashmore and Jess Gadsby who notched two sets to secure the win.

Third pairing Carol Gilchrist and Jill Woods, drafted in from the second team, found the going tough, but performed well.

Scores: C. Griffin/S. Diver W 8-5, 8-2, 8-0; G. Ashmore/J. Gadsby W 8-2, 8-3, L 3-8; C. Gilchrist/J. Woods L 4-8, 0-8, 0-8.

* The men’s first team recorded their second Premier Division win when they beat Leicester Forest East 7-2 on the road.

First pairing of Pierre Luiggi and Eban Straker-Meads, returned from university in the United States, paved the way with a clean sweep of three sets.

Ben Mactaggart and Tom Rowe, and third pair Ryan Parmar and James Rowe weighed in with two wins each to clinch the points.

Scores: P. Luiggi/E. Straker-Meads W 8-6, 8-2, 8-6; B. Mactaggart/T. Rowe W 8-6, 8-4 L 5-8; R. Parmar/J. Rowe W 8-3, 8-6 L 5-8.

* Melton’s second team just failed to give the club a clean sweep when they travelled to table-topping Gynsill Firsts in Division 3B.

First pairing of Jake Beagle and Ollie Aley, and second pairing of John Sturmey and Duncan Beiley collected two wins apiece.

But skipper Jason Wheatley and Sam Dryell were out-of-sorts and unable to sneak the vital rubber in a tight 5-4 defeat to a solid home team.

Scores: J. Beagle/O. Aley W 8-3, 8-6, L 2-8; J. Sturmey/D. Beiley W 8-6, 8-6, L 5-8; J. Wheatley/S. Dryell L 2-8, 2-8, 2-8.

* The club were gifted a quarter-final Mercury Cup win when their opponents Carisbrooke were unable to field a team.

It put Melton in the semi-finals for the third year running where they will travel to Oadby on Saturday, June 8.