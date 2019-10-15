Melton Mowbray Tennis Club ladies defeat county trio

Have your say

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s men’s and ladies’ first teams got their Winter League matches off to a flyer with wins in Division One.

The ladies travelled to Loughborough Firsts for a tough opening fixture against a team containing three of the Leicestershire County team.

But Melton turned in a super performance to come away with the points after a 6-2 win.

Melton’s county player Charlie Griffin was available and teamed up with Laura Cooper, and the pair were in terrific form, paving the way with a maximum four sets.

Skipper Jess Gadsby then joined Sarah Diver to draw both of their matches and secure an excellent win.

Scores: C. Griffin/L. Cooper W 6-4, 6-1; W 6-2, 6-0. J. Gadsby/S. Diver D 3-6, 7-5; D 2-6, 6-1.

* Melton’s men’s first team had a similarly successful start when they travelled to Carisbrooke A and returned with a 6-2 win.

First pairing of Tom Rowe and John Sturmey set the tone with a maximum four sets, while second pairing James Rowe and Ollie Aley drew both of their matches to clinch the points.

Scores: T. Rowe/John Sturmey W 6-3, 6-2; W 7-6, 6-2. J. Rowe/O. Aley D 4-6, 6-3; D 6-3, 1-6.

* Melton Mowbray TC’s 12s and Under Winter League team of Gus Hagger and Monty Adams hosted much-fancied Oadby in their first match and after a nail-biting match came through 4-2.

Monty played at number one and, despite many long rallies, he went down to the talented Shiv Purshottam 1-4, 1-4.

Gus went in at number two and was paired with Shiv’s brother Khilan, but Gus played really controlled tennis to notch a 4-3, 4-0 win and level the tie.

This set up a decider on the doubles and it proved an epic,

The Melton lads took the first set 4-1 before the Oadby boys hit back to take the second set 4-3, leaving the match hanging in the balance.

The tie-break third set decider saw the lead change hands several times before Gus and Monty finally took the match at 12-10.

A wonderful performance by Melton in a match played in a superb spirit by both teams.

Scores: M. Adams L 1-4, 1-4; G. Hagger W 4-3, 4-0; G. Hagger/M. Adams Won 4-1, 3-4, 12-10,