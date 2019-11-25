Melton Mowbray Tennis Club: Ladies close in on league title

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s ladies’ second team edged closer to another county league title with a draw at their nearest rivals last week.

They travelled to second-placed Westfields Firsts and despite late changes to the team they fought out a four-all draw which kept them top spot with one match remaining.

The first pairing of Laura Hayward and Sarah Medcalf paved the way with three sets, and Beth Lowe teamed up with teenager Abigail Hickling at second pair to collect a vital set that ensured a share of the spoils.

Scores: L. Hayward/S. Hayward W 6-3, 6-4; D 4-6, 6-1. B. Lowe/A. Hickling L 3-6, 3-6; D 6-2, 5-7.

* Melton’s ladies’ first team came a cropper when they entertained Leicestershire A and went down 7-1.

Skipper Jess Gadsby and Sarah Diver notched the single consolation set.

Scores: J. Gadsby/S. Diver L 3-6, 3-6; D 4-6, 6-2. E. Jenkins/J. Woods L 0-6, 1-6; L 2-6, 3-6.

* The men’s first team were hit by injuries and unavailability, but pulled off a superb 8-0 home victory over visitors Market Bosworth to ensure the team will be in Division One next season.

James Rowe, recovering from a knee injury, teamed up with Sean O’Regan at first pair and notched their four sets, losing just three games.

John Sturmey came into the team to partner Jake Beagle and the pair gelled well to take their four sets for the loss of just six games.

Scores: J. Rowe/S. O’Regan W 6-2, 6-0 W 6-0, 6-1. J. Beagle/J. Sturmey W 6-0, 6-2; W 6-2, 6-2.

* A strong Kibworth first team headed to Melton Sports Village to take on Melton’s men’s second team in a Division Two match.

The hosts went down by a 7-1 scoreline.

Teenager Ollie Aley teamed up with Simon Hawthorne at first pairing and they notched Melton’s single set.

At second pairing, Drew Hewitt and Nicholas Davies found the going tough on their Winter League doubles debuts.

Scores: O. Aley/S. Hawthorne D 2-6, 6-2; L 1-6, 0-6. D. Hewitt/N. Davies L 1-6, 1-6; L 0-6, 0-6.