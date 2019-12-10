Melton Mowbray Tennis Club ladies clinch Winter League title

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club ladies’ second team made it an early Christmas present for the club when they clinched the Division Six title in their last match of 2019.

Visiting Gynsill Seconds, the ladies were aware that the destination of the title lay in their hands, and only a collapse would allow closest rivals Westfields to pip them at the post.

But they were in no mood to slip up and came away with a 6-2 win which saw them finish on 57 points, 10 ahead of nearest challengers Westfields who had to settle for the runners-up spot.

The first pairing of Laura Hayward and Jo Heggs paved the way with a maximum four sets, and were well supported by Melton’s second pair of Beth Lowe and Alison Stone who chipped in with two sets to cement the win.

The consistency and strength in depth of the team was highlighted in the County League statistics, with five Melton players figuring in the top 10.

Laura Hayward finished in second place with eight out of 10 wins, while Sarah Medcalf and Jo Heggs shared third spot with seven wins from eight.

Jenny Golland was eighth with six out of eight, and in 10th was Beth Lowe with five from eight.

Players involved in the successful league campaign were Laura Hayward, Sarah Medcalf, Jo Heggs, Beth Lowe, Alison Stone, Carol Gilchrist, Jill Woods, Jenny Golland and Abi Hickling.

Scores: L. Hayward/J. Heggs W 6-0, 6-2; W 6-0, 6-2. B. Lowe/Alison Stone W 6-2, 6-3; L 1-6, 2-6.