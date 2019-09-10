Melton Mowbray Tennis Club ladies add to title haul

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s ladies’ second team added to the club’s success story over the past three seasons when they clinched the Division 3B title with a 7-2 win at Leicester Forest East.

Skipper Carol Gilchrist and Jenny Golland were in stunning form and recorded a maximum three wins, while Laura Hayward and Jo Heggs matched them with another three sets.

Third pairing of Alison Stone and Jill Woods weighed in with a single win to ensure the title came back to Melton Sports Village.

The win completed a 100 per cent record over the season to take the title with 81 points, beating runners-up Kibworth Firsts by nine points, with Carisbrooke B in third on 67 points.

Melton’s Jenny Golland finished top of the individual standings following a magnificent season, winning all 24 rubbers, while Laura Hayward was fifth with 19 out of 24, Carol Gilchrist was seventh with 17 of 18 and Jo Heggs (17/21) was ninth.

Scores: C. Gilchrist/J. Golland W 8-2, 8-0, 8-1; L. Hayward/J. Heggs W 8-4, 8-2, 8-4; J. Woods/A. Stone W 8-6, L 4-8, 4-8.

* The mixed first team kept up the pressure on Division One leaders Charnwood with an excellent 7-2 win at Lutterworth, and now must await the result from Charnwood’s outstanding match against Carisbrooke.

Skipper Ryan Parmar and Ellie Jenkins led the way with a super maximum three wins, and second pairing Tom Rowe and Sarah Diver, and third pair James Rowe and Jess Gadsby weighed in with two wins apiece.

Scores: R. Parmar/E. Jenkins W 8-2, 8-1, 8-3; T. Rowe/S. Diver W 8-1, 8-2, L 7-8; J. Rowe/S. Gadsby W 8-0, 8-4; L 6-8.

* Melton’s mixed second team are still in the hunt for the Division Two title following their 5-4 win over a strong Oadby Granville Second team.

Cornerstone of this win was the in-form Jake Beagle and Sumitra Fox who collected three wins, while Ollie Aley and Laura Hayward, and Neil Johnson with Jenny Golland both collected single wins.

Scores: J. Beagle/S. Sumitra W 8-1, 8-4, 8-4; N. Johnson/J. Golland W 8-6, L 6-8, 0-8; O. Aley/L. Hayward W 8-2, L 3-8, 5-8.

* The men’s veteran team travelled to near-neighbours Hamilton and went down 0-10.

Scores: D. Owen/W. Mogg L 0-6, 1-6; L 1-6, 0-6. P. Lovegrove/S. Mullard L 2-6, 2-6; L 1-6, 3-6.