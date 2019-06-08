Melton Mowbray Tennis Club juniors enjoy mixed fortunes

Have your say

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s minis and juniors have all been in action and enjoyed a mixed bag of results last week.

The 10s and under team performed in their Division Four matches and were delighted to record a whitewash home win against Birstall Watermead.

Melton Mowbray's 8s and unders EMN-190406-124935002

At number one, Aiden Messina-Dolby led the way with a 4-0, 4-0 singles win before team-mates Robbie Duncan and William Cox quickly took the score to 3-0.

Finlay Gilchrist had a tougher battle at number four, but came through 5-3, 4-2 and William and Finlay wrapped up their doubles convincingly.

Aiden and Robbie then ensured a 6-0 win after a three-set struggle to claim the 12 points.

Scores: A. Messina-Dolby W 4-0, 4-0; R. Duncan W 4-0, 4-0; W. Cox W 4-1, 4-0; F. Gilchrist W 5-3, 4-2; Aiden/Robbie W 4-1, 4-5, 10-8; Finlay/William W 4-1, 4-0.

The team then travelled to Kibworth next and found the going tougher, losing 10-2, with number three Finlay Gilchrist collecting Melton’s single win.

Scores: R. Duncan Lost 0-4 0-4; W. Cox L 0-4, 0-4; F. Gilchrist W 4-2, 4-2; M. Rose L 0-4, 0-4; Robbie/William L 1-4, 1-4; Finlay/Matthew L 2-4, 1-4.

* The 9s and Under team met local rivals Oakham in Division Four and recorded a 12–8 win.

Ben England, Harrison Culpan and Evan Watson all collected two wins each, and Noah Hacking was unlucky not to record a win in tight matches.

Scores: B. England W 7-5, 11-9; W 7-3, 5-7, 7-4. N. Hacking L 0-7, 9-7, 7-1; L 1-7, 5-7. H. Culpan W 7-0, 7-0, W/O; W 7-2, 7-2. E. Watson W 7-0, 7-0, W/O; L 1-7, 1-7. Ben/Noah L 7-3, 9-11, 8-6. Harrison/Evan W 0-7, 0-7, w/o.

But the roles were reversed against Gynsill as the team went down 12–8, despite a hat-trick of wins from Harrison Culpan and two from Evan Watson.

Scores: B. England L 7-9, 7-9; L 8-10, 7-1, 2-7. N. Hacking L 3-7, 3-7; L 5-7, 6-8. E. Watson L 2-7, 1-7; W 10-8, 5-7, 7-5. H. Culpan W 7-0, 7-0; W 7-9, 11-9, 11-9. Ben/Noah L 5-7, 5-7. Evan/Harrison W 7-3, 5-7, 8-6.

Despite some tight matches the team then went down 12-8 once more at home to a strong Kibworth C team.

Ben England and Harrison Culpan were again in good form with two out of three wins, while Evan Watson was unlucky not to get his name on the winners’ sheet after losing three tight matches.

Scores: B. England W 4-7, 7-4, 9-7; E. Watson L 6-8, 7-1, 3-7; H. Culpan W 7-3, 7-3; Ben W 4-7, 7-4, 7-5; Evan/Harrison L 3-7, 7-2, 4-7.

* The 8s and Under team B were defeated 24-8 by Lutterworth A in their Division Four match.

Last-minute illness reduced the team to three players and there were debuts for youngsters Isaac Wotton and Scarlet Stanley. Both produced encouraging performances.

The in-form Harrison Culpan again shone in recording four wins out of four.

Scores: H. Culpan W 10-4, W 10-4, W 10-7, W 10-4; I. Wotton L 0-10, L 2-10, L 0-10, L 2-10; S. Stanley L 4-10, L 3-10, L 0-10, L 4-10.