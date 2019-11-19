Melton Mowbray Tennis Club first team hit back with 7-1 win

Have your say

After cancellations and home defeat to Rothley, Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s men’s first team hit back in fine style last week.

Travelling to Knighton for a must-win game, they returned with a resounding 7-1 win to consolidate their place in the top group.

Skipper Ryan Parmar and James Rowe led the way with a maximum four set wins, and they were well supported by second pairing of Tom Rowe and teenager Ollie Aley who weighed in with three sets.

Scores: R. Parmar/J. Rowe W 6-4, 7-6; W 6-1, 6-1. T. Rowe/O. Aley D 3-6, 6-4; W 6-3, 6-1.

* The men’s second team have found the going tough in Division Two, but shook visitors Leicestershire A with a superb performance to come out 5-3 winners.

Skipper Justin Horobin and Jake Beagle paved the way with three wins, while second pairing of John Sturmey and Drew Hewitt drew both of their matches, including a close tie-break set defeat, to guarantee the points.

Scores: J. Horobin/J. Beagle W 6-3, 6-2; D 6-2, 0-6. J. Sturmey/D. Hewitt D 5-7, 6-3; D 6-4, 6-7.

* Melton’s men’s third team travelled to top-of-the-table Hinckley and went down 7-1 in another tough encounter in Division Seven.

Skipper Jason Wheatley teamed up with debut teenager Liam Morrison and they did well to take a set in difficult conditions.

Scores: J. Wheatley/L. Morrison D 6-3, 3-6; L 2-6, 0-6. N. Ingle/W. Mogg L 0-6, 2-6; L 0-6, 1-6.

* The ladies’ second team continue to lead the way in Division Six and they continued their recent form when entertaining Oadby Granville Thirds.

The Melton team ran out easy winners by an 8-0 scoreline.

Both pairings of Beth Lowe and Sarah Medcalf, and Jill Woods with Jenny Golland notched four sets each.

Scores: B. Lowe/S. Medcalf W 6-1, 6-1; W 6-1, 6-2. J. Golland/J. Woods W 6-1, 6-3; W 6-1, 6-3.