Melton Mowbray Tennis Club complete perfect league week

Melton Tennis Club’s men’s first team threw the Premier Division wide open with a 6-3 victory at reigning champions Carisbrooke A.

This proved the icing on the cake for the club with all four Summer League teams recording victories.

The men’s team, in their first Premier Division season, were led by Eban Straker-Meads and Pierre Luiggi who set the tone with some superb tennis and three wins. They lost just 13 games throughout the match and were well supported by second pairing Marcus Walters and Dominic West who lost just 15 games in winning their three rubbers.

Third pairing of brothers Tom and James Rowe just failed to add to the tally, and were unlucky to lose a tight tie-break against the home side’s number one pair.

Scores: E. Straker-Meads/Pierre Luiggi W 8-4, 8-6, 8-3; M. Walters/Dominic West W 8-6, 8-6, 8-3; T. Rowe/J. Rowe L 7-8, 3-8, 3-8.

* The men’s second team notched a superb 9-0 win over Kibworth to maintain their hopes of promotion in Division 3B.

Jonathan Sturmey and Justin Horobin led the way, losing just five games throughout their three wins.

Second pairing Ollie Aley and Jake Beagle, and the third pair of Neil Johnson and Simon Hawthorne were not far behind, losing just 10 and 11 games respectively in their hat-tricks.

Scores: J. Sturmey/J. Horobin W 8-3, 8-0, 8-2; O. Aley/J. Beagle W 8-6, 8-4, 8-0; S. Hawthorne/N. Johnson W 8-6, 8-3, 8-2.

* Melton’s ladies’ first team made it back-to-back wins when they hosted a tricky Roundhill fixture and came out on top 7-2.

Georgene Ashmore and partner Jess Gadsby maintained their return to form with a superb maximum.

Charlotte Griffin and Anna Reece, and the third pairing of Sarah Diver and Ellie Jenkins collected two wins each, while both losing out on two tight tie-breaks.

Scores: G. Ashmore/J. Gadsby W 8-2, 8-2, 8-6; C. Griffin/A. Reece W 8-0, 8-5, L 7-8; S. Diver/Ellie Jenkins W 8-4, 8-1, L 7-8.

* To round off a superb week for the club, the ladies’ second team continued their unbeaten run in Division 3B at home to David Lloyd Firsts.

All three pairs of skipper Carol Gilchrist and Jill Woods, Ellie Jenkins and Sarah Medcalf, and Laura Hayward with Jo Heggs all collected two wins each in a 6-3 win.

Scores: C. Gilchrist/J. Woods W 8-7, 8-5, L 7-8; E. Jenkins/S. Medcalf W 8-7, 8-4, L 5-8; L. Hayward/J. Heggs W 8-4, 8-2, L 5-8.

* The club’s link-up with Key Stage 3 and 4 youngsters from Birch Wood School is well under way.

Alongside Melton Rugby Club, and Melton Hockey Club, the tennis club will once again open its doors to the public for a Learning Disability Awareness Day at Melton Sports Village on Sunday, June 23 from 11am to 1pm.

All equipment will be available to use, and youngsters and parents will be encouraged to try their hand on the club courts whatever their disability.

For further information, call Brent Horobin on 07903 046086.