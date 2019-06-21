Melton Mowbray Tennis Club celebrate as new clubhouse opened

More than 50 junior and senior members of Melton Mowbray Tennis Club celebrated the official opening of their new clubhouse.

The event included a presentation by the Samworth Brothers Sports Opportunity Fund which contributed £8,000 towards the new facility.

A fun coaching session preceded the official opening EMN-190620-152238002

Junior and senior members joined in a one-hour session of on-court fun coaching to mark the event before the official ribbon cutting.

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s new chairman Justin Horobin thanked the Sports Opportunity Fund and the many other individuals and local companies which contributed to the project, with donations of cash and materials, as well as volunteer help.

The timber building was supplied by local firm Sporty Co, while club members completed the interior with the support of local companies.

Justin said: “A lot of people have helped to bring this project to fruition and the club is making plans to ensure they are all thanked.”

The club is in discussions with Melton Council, Sport England and the Lawn Tennis Association as they approach their next big project – to resurface the four courts which have exceeded their lifespans.

Any local businesses or individuals wishing to support the club in this next development can email the club via brent.horobin@btinternet.com

* The Samworth Brothers Sports Opportunity Fund supports deserving community sports projects close to Samworth Brothers’ locations.

It was launched in October 2013 and has given or pledged awards totalling more than £1.9 million, benefiting more than 80 clubs and organisations.

Expressions of interest should be submitted by email to sportsopportunityfund@samworthbrothers.co.uk