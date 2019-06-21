Melton Mowbray Tennis Club bid to win back county cup

Have your say

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club are gearing up for a busy weekend starting with a chance of silverware.

The club entertain Charnwood A team in the final of the Sports Mercury Cup on Saturday (2pm start) at the Melton Council’s Sports Village Courts, on Burton Road.

Melton will be trying their utmost to get their hands on the county’s most prestigious trophy which they won in the club’s debut season in 2017 before crashing out in the semi-finals last year.

Visitors Charnwood will consider themselves favourites with county men’s champion Rob Leck in their line-up alongside ladies’ county stalwart Emily Rodbourne.

All visitors are welcome to watch some top county mixed doubles, and refreshments will be available.

Before the final gets under way, the club’s juniors will be having their First Fun morning of the season from 9am to noon.

All mini’s, juniors, friends and parents are encouraged to go along.

On Sunday the club will then host a Disability Tennis Open Day from 11am to 1pm.

The club will be opening its doors alongside Melton Rugby Club and Melton Hockey Club to promote disability sport.

Tennis sessions are open to all ages with equipment supplied.

For more details, call Brent Horobin on 07903 046086.