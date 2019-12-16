Melton Mowbray Tennis Club await Sport England grant news

With Christmas just around the corner and the match scene on hold over the festive period, Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s juniors turned out to complete their 10-week winter coaching sessions.

Despite the breezy conditions, the rain held off and the juniors mixed in with the different age groups to play a multitude of special adapted warm-up and team games with the emphasis on fun.

The new year sessions will restart on Saturday, January 11 and any parents interested in their children joining the groups, which range from four to 16, should call Di Burdett on 07841 380410.

With electricity now connected to their clubhouse, MMTC are now awaiting news on their Sport England application for funding assistance towards the court resurfacing project.

Club acting chairman Justin Horobin was quick to praise the efforts of everyone, juniors and seniors who had supported the club over the past three years despite playing on inferior courts.

He also thanked Melton Council for their hard work in supporting the club’s efforts and believed it has been instrumental in moving the club forward.

He said: “If the club get the green light to go ahead with the resurfacing and new perimeter fencing, everyone involved will be given a lift and it will allow us to not only consolidate, but also look at new avenues to increase participation.