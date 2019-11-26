Melton Mowbray Golf Club toasts 2019 winners at awards night

Melton Mowbray Golf Club’s annual presentation evening took place last Thursday as the successes of all 2019 winners were celebrated.

A good turn out of more than 70 members, friends and families came along to the evening which was opened by Dougie Woolley (Golf Operations).

Club Captain's player of the Year Chris Radford EMN-191126-104420002

Lady captain Nancy Denny and lady president Julia Brown presented their section’s trophies before club captain Gerry Stephens presented the men’s prizes and concluded the event by thanking everyone for their help over the past year.

Nancy, who also picked up the Jol Calder prize as ladies’ club champion, named Liz Snow as her Player of the Year for her considerable handicap cut, for her hard work helping to run the mixed team and her all-round contribution towards improving the club.

Gerry, who handed over the John Jackson Trophy to scratch club champion Ian Townsend, named Chris Radford as his Player of the Year for golf and contributions to the club throughout the year.

Prizewinners (ladies):

Club Champion Ian Townsend EMN-191126-104430002

Hi Lo – Sue Hitchman and Cheryl Osborne; Medal Winners Rose Bowl and Past Lady Captains’ Trophy – Julia Brown; Muir Cup and Summer Nines – Janet Bentley; President’s Putter, Dorothy Nall Cup and Summer Challenge – ‘Drina Terzza; Lady President’s Salver – Sue Bennett; Christine Lord Trophy – ‘Drina Terzza and Alison Gatward; Jol Calder Salver, Macmillan Cancer Relief Division One and Valerie Eastman Winter League – Jean Moulds; Macmillan Cancer Relief Division Two – Cheryl Osborne; Silver Salver and Marsh Cup – Nancy Denny; Bronze Salver – Dee Hughes; Evans Bowl and Joan Hunter Trophy – Maureen McCall; Senior Ladies’ Knockout – Margaret Smale; Summer Eclectic Silver Division – Sue Hitchman; Summer Eclectic Bronze Division – Jackie Fisher; Monday Morning Mingles – Haydn and Liz Snow; One Lady, Two Gents – ‘Drina Terzza, Al Terzza and Phil Millward. Jol Calder Club Champion – Nancy Denny.

(Men’s): Monthly Medals – Mick Cavani, Ian Townsend, Simon Snow, Jonathan Wade, Richard Faubert, Peter Poolan, Mick Jordan, Chris Radford.

Trophy Winners: Autumn Trophy – Paul Gough; Winter Ball Knockout – Andy Blount and Ben Turner; Winter Foursomes – Steve Burton and Paul Mullins; Gerry Davies Trophy – Mick Pollard and Nick Bains; Marsh Cup – Mick Peaker; Ludlow Bowl – Ben Manship and Liz Snow; Petfoods Trophy – Matt Catton; Wally Hill Trophy (Handicap 21+) – Darren Mackie; Hates Cup (handicap 13-20) – Mick Cavani; Gerard Leigh Bowl (handicap 0-12) – David Stroud; Abbotts Senior Trophy – John Webb; Goodacre Rosebowl – Chris Radford; Compton Cup – Charles Fitzgerald; Greenhall Cup – Darren Mackie and Martin Mcquade; Captains Cup – Peter Poolan (lowest single figure score on Captain’s Day); Past Captain’s Trophy – Brendon Boyce; Clarke Cup – Steve Wright and Steve Brown; Muir Plate (Handicap 17-plus knockout) – Scott Cartwright; Race to Woodhall Spa Trophy – Steve Burton; Inter Team Champions – Scratch Team.

Club Championships: New Net Champion – Kev Robertson; Senior Scratch Champion – Guy Rayson; John Jackson Scratch Club Champion – Ian Townsend.