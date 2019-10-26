Melton Mowbray Golf Club: Scratch team wins annual challenge

Melton Mowbray Golf Club held its inter-team challenge on Saturday, an annual event held after all of the inter-club matches have finished for the season.

Eight golfers from all of the club’s teams from within the club played an 18-hole stableford competition with each of the teams’ best six scores counting on each hole.

Following torrential rain the course was wet in places and with soft receptive greens, it proved hard going for every golfer.

The outcome was a win for the scratch team with an incredible combined score of 222 points.

Melton’s B Team were runners-up with 203 points, while the C Team were a further 21 points adrift in third place.