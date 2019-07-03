Melton Mowbray Golf Club remember Jack Wildman

Melton Mowbray Golf Club captain Gerry Stephens was in the prizes last week as he and Margaret Hoskins won the Jack Wildman Trophy.

Seniors captain Dick Chapman and lady captain Nancy Denny invited members from their sections to play in a mixed greensomes match for the trophy.

Club Captain Gerry Stephens, left, presents Danny Raven with his Captain's Day prize.

A total of 12 pairs arrived at the clubhouse despite the continuous rain forecast for the day.

The first tee time was delayed by half-an-hour to try to allow the worst of the weather to pass, but no-one escaped the wet conditions which dogged the entire 18 holes.

The format was a stableford competition off half-combined handicaps, and though many players returned to the clubhouse bedraggled, everyone enjoyed the event.

Gerry and Margaret won with an excellent score of 40 points and were presented with the trophy by Jack Wildman’s daughter Anne Creed.

Playing off six handicap, Gerry took full advantage of the shots that Margaret brought to the pairing, but she held her own by sinking a 25ft putt on the 14th hole for a two (nett one) and four points.

David Bentley and Anne Creed were second with 38 points, and in third place were Haydn Snow and Alison Gatward with 37.

Melton Golf Club’s Captain’s Day proved to be a great success as Gerry Stephens’ big even saw 137 players take part in sweltering conditions.

Stephens is nicknamed Rainman after his awayday was washed out due to torrential rain, but the hottest day greeted the big turnout.

The format of the day was a qualifier individual stableford and Road to Woodhall Spa (RWS) competition.

The outcome was a nail-biting affair for John Squires, who was the clubhouse leader for most of the day and he was to have a long wait to see if his very good score of 38 points would be sufficient to win the day.

His score remained unbeaten until the very last three golfers came off the course and two of them returned with a score of 39 points.

There were prizes for three categories, longest drives and nearest the pins for both men and women. There was also a chipping and putting competition set up by the club professional, Tony Westwood.

The overall winner was Danny Raven with 39 points, winning on countBack from Chris Owen in second place.

The winners were: Division One - Kris Owen 39 points, Paul Hackett 37 points, Steve Burton 35 points ocb; Division Two - Ian Solloway 33 points ocb, Glenn Price 33 points, James Denny 31 points; Gents’ nearest the pin par 3 5th - Ben Turner; Gents’ nearest the pin par 3 16th - Paul Hackett; Ladies’ nearest the pin par 3 7th - Glynnis Breward; Ladies’ nearest the pin par 3 14th - Julia Brown; Gents’ longest drive par 4 8th - Steve Burton; Ladies’ longest drive par 5 11th - Dee Hughes; Gents’ putting - John Harvey; Ladies’ putting - Sandy Hudson; Gents’ chipping - Steve Burton; Ladies’ Overall - Dee Hughes 34 points ocb, Sandie Hudson 34 points, Drina Terrza 31 points ocb; Captain’s Cup best single handicap - Peter Poolan 36 points; Past Captain winner - John Squires 38 points; Overall - Danny Raven 39 points ocb.

Meanwhile, 38 competitors turned out for the Midweek Medal last Thursday.

Results: Simon Snow nett 67, Tony Robinson with nett 69, Steve Burton nett 70; best gross - Ian Townsend 79.

Melton returned from Beedles Lake with 4-2 loss from Sunday’s mixed match.

Some good weather and a well-manicured course saw Melton take an early lead despite Beedles having the home advantage.

However, Beedles turned the tables and finished strongly and taking the overall match with 4-2.

Melton’s winners were Haydn and Liz Snow 3&1. Seniors Captain Dick Chapman and Alison Gatward 3&2.

Nick McDonald and Jackie Fisher earned a very respectable draw.