Melton Mowbray Golf Club pair pippped in tight county match

The Melton Mowbray Golf Club pairing of Jack Inguanta and Phil Curtis were denied by a late fightback in the Senior County Foursomes on Friday.

They took on the very experienced pair of Dave Taylor and Bob Hayes at Glen Gorse Golf Club, in cold conditions with a threat of rain.

Medics captain Steve Middleton (left) hands the trophy to Teachers captain Haydn Snow EMN-190605-165052002

The quick greens set a good test for both sides, with a slight advantage going to the home side, and there was some excellent golf played by all.

Phil soon got to grips with the greens to sink some excellent putts in a close match which was nip and tuck all the way.

The Melton pair maintained a slender lead up until the 15th, only to then lose the 16th and 17th, and half the 18th to lose 1-down.

* Friday’s individual stableford competition was won by Ben Manship with a very good stableford score of 39 points.

* A field of 41 pairs entered the International Pairs competition on Saturday, with the winning pair earning the chance to represent the club on the regional stage.

Mick Jordan and Luke Shaw came out on top with a very good overall score of 43 points.

Should they then win the next single round, to be drawn by the R&A, they will then qualify to compete in the World Final in Penina, Portugal in November.

The annual Medics v Teachers match took place on Monday between Melton GC members associated with the medical or teaching profession, past or present.

The match is a fundraiser for course improvements and played as a fourball betterball stableford competition over 18 holes, with a shotgun start

It was well supported once again with the Medics eager to avenge last year’s defeat.

But with a good turnout of 57 golfers, both gents and ladies, the overall winners were again the Teachers.