Melton Mowbray Golf Club members pay tribute to late clubmates

Melton Mowbray Golf Club professional Tony Westwood organised an individual stableford in memory of former member Steve Haines who died recently.

Proceeds of £75 were donated to a charity chosen by Steve’s family.

The Melton Mowbray GC and Greetham Valley ladies' teams before Thursday's match EMN-190416-183017002

There was a good response with more than 35 entrants, despite the cold and windy conditions.

Chris Vose won the day with a respectable score of 41 points, just a point ahead of Dave Timbrell, while club vice-captain John Harvey was third with 37 points pushing Chris Radford into fourth place after a countback.

Twos sweep: Steve Burton, Alan Parkes (both 16th hole), Dale Radford (5th) and Tim Mortimer (14th).

* Bomber’s Monday and Thursday roll-up has developed over the years, having begun many years ago with only eight players from Petfoods.

More than 30 regular players now participate, playing off handicaps controlled by organiser and Petfoods retiree David ‘Bomber’ Wells.

Their end-of-season bash consisted of 24 golfers playing an individual stableford, with Melton GC club captain Gerry Stephens and chairman Glenn Price also invited to play.

First place went to Brian Shillham with a good score of 34 points, while the nearest-the-pin prizes went to Bill Hurrell on the par three fifth hole and Gerry Stephens (par the 14th) whose prize was donated to his and the lady captain’s charity.

* A team of 12 seniors travelled to Mapperley GC on Friday hoping to get back to winning ways after a defeat at Beedles Lake.

Prior to the match both teams held a minute’s silence for Melton club member and senior Tom Eadon who recently passed away.

The Melton players found it hard to adapt to Mapperley’s hilly course which was in good condition.

Melton were up against it as Mapperley recorded big wins in the top the matches before the pairing of Joe Carrington and Richard Faubert got Melton on the board with a 5 and 4 win.

The hosts secured the overall win in the next match, but Melton’s final pairing of Richard Haines and last-minute replacement Paul Heaver claimed a 2 and 1 win to make the final score 4-2.

* Melton’s senior team played away to Ruddington Grange last week and came away with a well-deserved win despite some of the matches having a very close outcome.

The course was in good condition and the golfers were tested by the cold and continuous breeze throughout the matches.

Melton’s winning pairs were Haydn Snow and Dennis Dayman (3 and 2), John Squires and Ray Stone (1-up), David Wells and Joe Carrington (4 and 3), Bob Purkis and Ken Kirk (2 and 1).

The pairings of Richard Grieve and Alan Terrza, and Pat Lee with Richard Haines also chipped in with halves to complete a 5-3 victory

* Melton GC ladies hosted their first friendly match of the season last Thursday with a visit from Greetham Valley.

Four fourballs played in glorious conditions with a long run on the ball and the greens playing true.

All of the matches were hotly contested, with two decided on the 18th.

Greetham narrowly won by two-and-a-half to one-and-a-half, with lady captain Nancy Denny and Bettyne Norton carding the only win, 5 and 4, while Liz Snow and Cheryl Osbourne chipped in with a well-deserved half.

* The following day, Melton’s seven-strong Taskers Trophy team drove to Staffordshire to take on Trentham in the second leg of their first round tie.

A 6-1 home defeat had left them with a mountain to climb, and the Open Championship course was in superb condition with wide open fairways, but tricky bunkers which challenged every player.

Melton were unable to pull back a good-enough score and lost five-and-a-half to one-and-a-half, with Karen Middleton winning 1-up, and lady captain Nancy Denny halving her match.