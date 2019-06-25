Melton Mowbray Golf Club ladies into county quarter-finals

Have your say

Melton Mowbray Golf Club’s ladies booked their place in the quarter-finals of the County Foursomes with a good win over Rothley Park.

The rescheduled tie took place on Saturday in much better weather conditions.

Two teams from each club play a handicap foursomes format, with the best aggregate score winning.

Lady president Julia Brown and Drina Terzza were first out for Melton and they fought hard to keep the Rothley team within their sights, finishing the 18 holes just one down.

Melton’s lady captain Nancy Denny and Dee Hughes were out second and managed to pull away smartly before being pegged back to just one up at the turn.

However, they held their nerve and after some brave play around the greens, completed the match 4-up to give Melton a 3-up aggregate win.

They will face Birstall GC in a home quarter-final on Monday, July 8.

* Belton Woods topped the tree as a field of 80 took part in the Ladies’ Open Am-Am at Melton Mowbray Golf Club on Friday.

The lush rough was to be avoided after the recent wet weather, but the greens were very receptive and running true as the players embarked on a fourball better ball stableford off 90 per cent handicap, with two scores to count from each team.

The Belton Woods team of Jean Hallett, Liz Isles, Yvonne Walker and Hnin Shein finished well clear with a creditable 78 points.

Five points back were the Melton quartet of Bettyne Norton, Dee Hughes, Pat Barnes and Sandie Hudson who took second place on countback from the Belton park trio of Jane O’Reilly, Yvonne Bashford and Jackie Scott with Melton’s Janet Bentley.

Nearest the pin on the 14th was Sue Crib (Bedfordshire GC), and the longest drive prize was won by Di Orson, of Radcliffe-on-Trent.

* The Petfoods Trophy attracted 77 competitors in perfect weather on Saturday, playing on a well-manicured course in excellent condition.

This set the scene for some low scoring, with the overall winner Matt Catton returning an excellent best gross of 72 and earning promotion to a category one golfer (0-5 handicap).

He took the win on countback with a nett score of 66 ahead of along-time clubhouse leader Jack Griffin, also with nett 66.

Third place went to Tony Robinson with a nett 67.

* A smaller field of 29 golfers came out for the Compton Cup, but again the weather and course conditions were set up for some low scoring.

The overall winner was Charles Fitzgerald with the best gross round of the competition of 91, and a nett score of 68.

Runner-up Darren Mackie returned a nett 71, and Simon Snow, in third place, carded a nett 73.

The two’s sweep of £98 for both competitions was shared by 13 golfers who scored a birdie two on the par threes.

Two’s sweep: Kris Owen, David Hurst, Guy Rayson, Matt Catton John Harvey, Malcolm Farrow, Guy Fishwick, David Stroud, Steve Burton, Ian Townsend, Ray Catton, Shaun James, Harvey Green.