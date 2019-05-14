Melton Mowbray Golf Club ladies edged out at Beedles Lake

Have your say

Melton Mowbray Golf Club’s ladies’ section made the short trip to Beedles Lake for the first handicap match of the season on a wet an cold Thursday.

The course was in excellent condition despite the tricky conditions, and all the matches were nip and tuck all the way.

But in the pairs betterball matchplay format, the home side came out on to, 2-1.

Melton’s winning pair was lady captain Nancy Denny and Avis Webb who finished 1-up.

* Melton GC’s men were busy on Saturday with 71 involved in the Marsh Cup and 21 entered in the Compton Cup.

Both are prestigious cups within the club and use a bogey format where players compete against the course.

The Marsh Cup, competed for by players with handicaps 0 to 20, was won by Mick Peaker who edged Tom Smith into second place, both with scores of +3, and third place went to Steve Burton with +2.

The overall winner of the Compton Cup, for handicaps 21 and above, was Luke Snow with a level score against the course.

Darren Mackie was runner-up with -1, and Phillip Gray (-2) was third.

The twos sweep was shared by five players who bought shares in the sweep to increase their prize money.

Winners were Paul Gough, Dale Radford, Martin Hall, Sam Pollard and Paul Mullins.