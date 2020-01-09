Melton Mowbray Golf Club: Haines makes fine start to 2020

Have your say

Melton Mowbray Golf Club’s seniors turned out for their first competition of 2020 – round three of the Winter Putter series and an over 70s competition.

There was a healthy turnout for both competitions, with some good golf played.

Overall winner of round three was Charlie Chapman with a fine score of 37 points, three clear of the chasing pack.

Second place went to Richard Haines with 34 points after a countback, pushing Colin Kitchen into third place.

The over 70s stableford competition, staged over nine holes, also produced some good scoring, with Richard Haines again in the top three.

This time he took the overall win with 18 points after another countback, this time from seniors captain Pat Lee.

John Squires completed the top three, taking third place on another countback with 16 points.

* The Monday Morning Mingles has got off to a good start for 2020 with 16 pairs taking part in their first outing.

On a welcome a dry morning, golfers faced a cold breeze going out, and the course played very long, but some good scoring was achieved by the top three pairs.

Steve Harrison and Liz Clark took first place with a nett score of 35.6, clear of runners-up George Schmidt and Pat Barnes with nett 37.

Bob Luke and Margaret Smale finished third with nett 39.6, and the best fourball combination was returned by Steve Harrison and Liz Clark with Alan Terzza and Drina Terzza (nett 77.2).