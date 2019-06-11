Melton Mowbray Golf Club claims spoils at Pork Pie Open

Melton Mowbray Golf Club were celebrating a home win on Sunday when it hosted one of its biggest events of the year.

The 24th annual Pork Pie Open, sponsored by Dickinson and Morris, attracted more than 200 players for a pairs betterball stableford competition.

Fourth-placed T. Buxton and T. Lee with Rutland Weekender Jute Hampers with club captain Gerry Stephens (left) and Stephen Hallam of Dickinson and Morris (second right) EMN-191106-104836002

Melton’s Phil Curtis and former Melton GC member Steve Goddard, now playing at Stanton-on-the-Wolds, took the honours with a fine score of 44 points.

Course preparations for the big event had taken place throughout the week by the greens’ staff, including an early stint on Sunday morning before the first tee off at 7.26am.

Luckily most players enjoyed a small window of sunshine, but afternoon starters had to endure a short, but sharp downpour.

The scoring was suitably high among the prize winners, which ran all the way down to 12th place and also included nearest-the-pins on all of the par threes, and ‘nearest the pie’ on the first fairway.

Melton also filled the runners-up spot, with John Harvey and Ade Grant, just a point back from Curtis and Goddard and taking second spot on countback from Stanton pair T. Buxton and T. Lee.

N. Bell (Ullesthorpe) and K. Edgar (Beedles Lake) claimed fourth spot, also after a countback, with 42 points.

Nearest the pin prizes of Mizuna caps went to S. Draisey, I. Jarvis, B. Rawlinson, and G. Kitchen, while David Coleman was closest to the pie - baked by Stephen Hallam, of Dickinson and Morris.

The club wishes to thank all of the volunteers in the clubhouse, the kitchen and bar staff as well as everyone who worked in the halfway house to provide food and drink, and also Dickinson and Morris and Stephen Hallam for their generous sponsorship.