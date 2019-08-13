Melton Mowbray Golf Club claim clean sweep at Seniors Open

Melton Mowbray Golf Club hosted the annual Seniors Open with a large field of 140 golfers turning out to compete in this prestigious event last Thursday.

The format for the day was a stableford pairs competition, with the best score of the pairings to count on each hole.

The Melton and Hinckley teams at their Handicap League match EMN-190813-134613002

With excellent weather and course conditions, it was an opportunity for some good scoring, and the resulting scores did not disappoint.

There was a home win as James Denny and Nick MacDonald topped the charts with an outstanding score of 46 points, two clear of Melton clubmates David Stroud and Daryl Clater.

Richard Haines and Greg Ewart completed a Melton GC clean sweep of the top three places, while John Squires claimed a hole-in-one.

Other prizes: Nearest-the-pin – (under 70s) Eddie Cham, (over 70s) Gwyllam Jones. Longest drive – (under 70s) Colin Cope, (over 70s) Mel Shaw.

From left, Lady Captain's Day winning team Jackie Fisher, Avis Webb and Sandie Hudson with skip Nancy Denny (second left) EMN-190813-134638002

Twos sweep: Eddie Cham, Brian Cole, Brian Haines, David Stroud, Keith Dugmore, James Denny, Ian Hughes, John Harvey, Simon Richmond, Grant Brook.

* The President’s Putter and Compton Cup came to a finale on Saturday after two and five rounds, respectively.

The President’s Putter is competed by players of handicaps 20 and below, while the Compton Cup is for players 21 and above.

Peter Poolan won round two of the Putter with nett 68, four strokes clear of Jack Griffin who took second place on countback from Paul Gough who also carded a nett round of 72.

The Patrons Plate winning team with SLRGC President. 'From left, Alan Crowson, John Carruthers (SLRGC president), Gerry Stephens (Melton captain), Paul Taylor and Martyn Garnham EMN-190808-165512002

Griffin won the overall competition after two excellent rounds of 70 and 72 for a 142 total,

Twos sweep: Matt Catton, Kev Robertson.

Steve Brown won the final round of the Compton Cup with a score of nett 72, one better than runner-up Colin Kitchen, while Nigel Blount completed the top three with nett 76.

The overall cup went to Charles Fitzgerald with 72 points, taken from the best four of five scores.

* The Melton GC ladies’ team played their final Handicap League match of the season at Hinckley, safe in the knowledge they had already done enough to stay in Division One for next season.

The weather stayed warm and humid throughout the day and, despite some close matches, Melton returned with a well-deserved win overall, two matches to one.

Winning pairs: Sue Hitchman/Dee Hughes (1-up), lady captain Nancy Denny/Drina Terzza (4 and 3).

* A field of 27 ladies and 12 men turned out for Lady Captain’s Day on a blustery and rainy Sunday.

The weather held long enough in the morning for the captain Nancy Denny to send off all the threeball teams in the stableford competition.

Recording individual and team scores, the players also had to remember that on all par threes the ladies had to tee off from the men’s tees and the men had to tee off on the ladies’ tees.

Additionally, 45-year-old three-wood and four-wood clubs, previously owned by Nancy’s mother were provided for the players to use off the 11th tee instead of their own drivers.

The individual winner of the Lady Captain’s Day Bowl was Sandie Hudson with 40 points.

Team winners: 1 Avis Webb, Sandie Hudson, Jackie Fisher 81pts, 2 Dee Hughes, Pam Parker, Sally Hudson 71pts, 3 ‘Drina Terzza, Joan Allen, Maureen McCall 68pts.

Top team in the men’s section was Chris Radford, Haydn Snow and John Squires with 86 points, and nearest the pin on the 16th was Mike Hoggan.

* Melton GC hosted the Society of Leicestershire and Rutland Golf Captains as they played for the Patrons Plate.

The event was organised by the Society’s deputy secretary, and Melton GC member, Owen Cook.

The format for the day was an am-am with two scores to count on every hole, and receptive greens gave the field an opportunity for some good scoring.

And there was a home win as Melton club captain Gerry Stephens, was part of the winning team with Alan Crowson and Paul Taylor, from Kirby Muxloe, and Martyn Garnharm (Willesly GC) with a score of 84 points.