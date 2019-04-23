Melton Mowbray Golf Club: B team whitewash county champions

Have your say

Melton Mowbray Golf Club’s B team found their form to topple defending Leicestershire B Team League champions Whetstone last Wednesday.

Whetstone were hoping to maintain last season’s successful form, but the tables were turned as Melton served up a 5-0 whitewash, albeit after some tight matches which were hard fought right up to the 18th hole.

With only a light breeze and a course in good condition, the scene was set for some excellent golf, and both teams did not disappoint.

Melton, led by team captain John Harvey, will hope the result will be a sign of things to come.

Their next league match brings a trip to Forest Hill GC in September.

Melton scores: John Harvey/Ian Solloway won 2-up, Richard Grieve/Ade Grant won 2-up, Alan Newton/Paul Hackett won 4 and 3, Phil Curtis/Kev Robertson won 2 and 1, Jack Inguanta/Brian Cole won 1-up.

* Melton’s C team and invited guests spent a pre-season weekend at Kenwick Park GC, near Louth, playing their course on Sunday, followed by the Bracken at Woodhall Spa GC on Monday.

The early winners on Sunday in the team event were Brendon Boyce, Adam Green, Martin Hall and Colin Kitchen, pushing Keith Tomblin, Alan Brough, Neil Farish and Dave Mckain into second place.

Third spot went to C team captain Adrian Green, David Bailey, JP O’Reilly and Andy Wade.

Nearest the pin – (12th) Luke Andrew, (17th) Bill Hurrell.

An individual stableford was played on Monday, won by Nigel Blount with a very creditable 37 points.

Runner-up JP O’Reilly finished just a point behind, and Glenn Price was third with 34.

Nearest the pin – (7th) Bill Hurrell, (16th) Alan Brough.

Overall winner for the weekend, and a worthy recipient of the Medford Trophy, was Nigel Blount.

* Melton C team hosted Lingdale in their inaugural golf match last Thursday.

The weekend away put Melton in good stead as they ran out winners, four matches to two.

Team captain Adrian Green and Glenn Price won 2-up, Brendon Boyce and Colin Kitchen won 2 and 1, and Keith Tomblin and Mark Lewis won 3 and 2.

There was a nail-biting finish with Melton leading 3-2 and the last pairing of Ady Stokes and Alan Parkes to come home.

But they came through 3 and 2 to give Melton the match.

* Throughout the winter, from October to March, the Melton GC ladies play a range of competitions, over nine and 18 holes, to keep their hand in.

These competitions are hotly contested and congratulations to all the ladies for their consistency throughout the winter.

Results – Silver Division Eclectic (9 holes): 1 Nancy Denny nett 32.25, 2 Julia Brown nett 32.75. Bronze Division Eclectic (9 holes): 1 Liz Snow nett 34.5, 2= Gay Cham, 2= Drina Terzza both nett 34.75.

Valerie Eastman Winter League: 1 Jean Moulds 114pts, 2 Karen Middleton 103pts (ocb). Winter Challenge (18 hole): 1 Drina Terzza 27pts, 2 Denise Waldron 23pts.

* The ladies’ section played their winner’s Rosebowl last Wednesday, an invitation-only competition.

In glorious sunshine, the medal format was a test of form so early in the season, but Julia Brown enjoyed the run on the fairways and carded an excellent gross 40 on the front nine.

She completed her round with a nett 69 to cut her handicap by one shot and take the win by three strokes.

Runner-up Drina Terzza carded an excellent par nett 72, and third was Barbara Hamston with a nett 74.