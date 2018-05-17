Melton Mowbray denied by rain after Tew hits maiden senior century

Melton Mowbray CC Second XI moved up to second place in County League Division Nine East despite an abandoned match at Bitteswell.

Hoping to continue their good start to the season, Melton batted first after losing the toss and lost both openers cheaply against some good bowling.

But Melton rallied as Adam Thompson (54) hit a quick 50, with boundaries all around the ground.

He was soon joined by Jamie Tew (101 not out) who continued his excellent form from the first game with an unbeaten century, his first ton in adult cricket, which was reached in style with a six in the final over of the game.

Tew was well supported by Callum Hull (19) as the sixth-wicket pair took the score to 166.

Four quick wickets threatened to derail the innings until an unbroken last-wicket partnership with Darren Smith saw Melton reach 218-9 in their 45 overs.

Bitteswell started very brightly in reply, reaching 63-0 at the end of the ninth over.

Heavy rain then set in preventing the teams from returning to the field.

Melton secured 10 points from the game and will hope for better weather at home to GNG on Saturday at the All England (1pm start).

Matchball sponsors: Kyrus Limited.

Melton: J. Culy 2, G. Richardson 0, A. Thompson 54, H. Stokes 6, J. Tew 101*, L. Marsh 7, C. Hull 19, M. Braine 1, A. Cropper 0, B. Draper 0, D. Smith 4*, Extras 24. Total: 218-9.

Bitteswell: 63-0.

Bowling: J. Tew 5-0-24-0 H. Stokes 4-0-30-0.