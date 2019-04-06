Melton Mowbray Cricket Club unveil revamped clubhouse

Have your say

Melton Mowbray Cricket Club are ready for the new season after officially opening their newly-refurbished pavilion on Friday.

Throughout the winter, club members have been busy refurbishing the inside of their clubhouse at the All England Sports Ground, on Saxby Road.

Fresh new look for Melton CC's All England Ground clubhouse EMN-190204-191820002

Members along with local tradesmen and businesses have rewired, plastered, painted and refurbished, with all attendees at last Friday’s ceremony pleasantly surprised at the building’s transformation.

MMCC would like to thank Karl Tew, Bill Harding, John Sampson, Rupert Smallshaw, Simon Claricoats and Mark and Pip Gibbs for the many hours they contributed to the project.

They also thanked Nigel Roberts Painting, Melton Building Supplies, DWT Exhibitions, KLM Interiors and Paul Stevenson Roofing for donating materials, as well as to their long-term sponsors Oracle Property Finance, Phil James Architecture, Simon Brown Accountancy, Lee Freer (Continnumn) and Frank Holmes Dog Training Services.

The club has a thriving junior section with many of the players involved in the Leicestershire youth pathway scheme.

Melton will be represented in the Leicestershire and Rutland Youth League this year at under 11, under 13 and under 15 age groups.

The successful Melton Minis and All Stars programmes for primary school age children will begin again on Friday, April 26 from 6pm onwards.

The club also has two Saturday senior sides, a Sunday XI and a Burrough League midweek team.

New members are welcome. For more details, email Kathy Tew at contact@meltoncricket.org