Melton Mowbray CC Seconds stay top as Tew hits landmark ton

Having moved back to the top of Division Nine East seven days earlier, Melton Mowbray Second XI maintained their momentum with a good win at local rivals Ashby Carington.

With captain Karl Tew again losing the toss, Melton were put into bat on a damp wicket.

James Culy (10) and Stuart Mullard (57) started quickly, reaching 40 in four overs before Culy was bowled, bringing Callum Hull to the wicket.

Hull crafted a well-made 27 before he and Mullard (57) fell in quick succession to leave Melton on 151-3.

At this point Liam Tew took over the bulk of the run-scoring, ably assisted by Max Braine (26).

Thirteen-year-old Tew hit his first ton in senior cricket, including 10 fours and four sixes off only 79 balls, finishing unbeaten on 110 as Melton posted a challenging 268-4 from their 40 overs.

In reply, Phil James and Matt Wright opened the bowling for Melton and Wright soon had opener Dyer clean bowled for 13.

Archie Cropper, on at first change, soon removed the other Ashby opener before James took two wickets in two balls during a miserly spell, conceding just 18 runs off his 10 overs.

After top-scorer Henderson was bowled for 48 by Culy, Ashby’s innings subsided to 177 all out in 36 overs as Cropper (4 for 43) and Wright returned to clean up the tail.

The win kept them six points clear of Ketton whom they visit in a big match on Saturday which could go a long way to deciding the title.

Melton: S. Mullard 57, J. Culy 10, C. Hull 27, L. Tew 110*, M. Braine 26, J. Wydra 4*, Extras 34. Total: 268-4.

Ashby Carington: 177.

Bowling: M. Wright 10-54-2; P. James 10-18-3; A. Cropper 8-43-4; K. Tew 2-1-0; H. Stokes 3-38-1; J. Culy 1-12-1; M. Braine 2-8-0.