Melton Mowbray CC return to Sunday League with Marko win

Have your say

Melton Mowbray Cricket Club marked their return to the Grantham Melton Cricket Association with a handsome win at home to Market Overton on Sunday.

With both sides fielding a team packed with youngsters at the All England Sports Ground, the visitors won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Hugo Gibbs hit his first senior 50, and 14-year-old Matt Wright, playing his first 40-over game, made 47 as Melton posted a competitive 227-6.

After tea the hosts decided to attack with spin, starting with 14-year-old Max Braime who took 5 for 21 from his six overs.

Sean Thorpe, just one year Max’s junior, took 2 for 14, while the leg spin of fellow 13-year-old Archie Cropper also claimed a wicket as Marko were bowled out for 83.

An excellent game played in great spirit, and with the amount of juniors on show, both clubs look in great shape.

Melton travel to Queniborough Second XI for another Division Two clash on Sunday (2pm start).

Melton: B. Redwood 25 retired, SJ Thorpe 37, H. Stokes 15, J. Tew 18, H. Gibbs 54*, M. Wright 47, A. Cropper 0*, Extras 31. Total: 227-6.

Market Overton: 83.

Bowling: J. Cropper 5-1-7-1; M. Braime 6-0-21-5; S. Thorpe 5-0-14-2; A. Cropper 5-0-17-1; C. Meredith-Wood 2-0-17-0; M. Wright 4-1-6-1.