Melton Mowbray CC marks 50th anniversary with reunion match

Have your say

Melton Mowbray Cricket Club hosted a 25-over game between past and present members as part of the club’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

There was a little rain, but this didn’t put a dampener on the festivities as John Cropper provided live music throughout the match to entertain the players and spectators.

The Casualty theme tune seemed fitting when Bob Hendy sustained an injury.

The past team members batted first, scoring 164-4, but after tea the present team put on a good show, entertaining the crowd with some big sixes and successfully won the match in the 22nd over.

The club wishes to thank match officials Terry Mabbott, John Evans, John Redwood and Gay Cham.

Celebrations continued after the match with free live music from The Wilbur Project.

Many memories were shared and there was lots of positive feedback on the newly-refurbished clubhouse as well as the talent of the young players coming through the junior section.