Melton Mowbray CC make short work of Broughton Astley

Melton Mowbray Second XI dominated with bat and ball on Saturday to sweep aside Broughton Astley in County League Division Nine.

Broughton won the toss and elected to bat first, but were soon in trouble when Jim Eccles took two quick wickets, the first caught behind and the second caught at gully.

Opener D. D’arajou (29) and K. Measures (15) put together a useful partnership before Jamie Tew claimed three wickets in four balls to leave the visitors struggling on 49-5.

Matt Wright maintained the pressure, taking 3 for 28 off five overs, before Archie Cropper finished off the tail with two more wickets as Broughton were bowled out for 113 in 22.4 overs.

Only same late order aggression from B. D’arajou (18) and E. Measures (18 not out) gave the visitors any kind of score to defend.

Due to the early finish of the Broughton innings, Melton went back out to bat immediately for 20 overs before the tea break.

Jamie Culy hit a brisk 44 off 43 balls, and despite losing Callum Hull for a duck and Archie Cropper for a well-made 16, Melton were making the chase look very easy.

When Culy was caught at cover, the score was 71-3 off 15 overs, and J. Tew (33 off 22 balls) and Jim Eccles (21 off 20 balls) shared a rapid partnership of 44 in five overs as Melton chased down the total in a mere 20.1 overs.

Melton visit third-placed Huncote on Saturday looking to continue their recent good form and push up the table.

Broughton Astley: 113.

Bowling: J. Eccles 10-4-25-2; J. Tew 6-0-26-3; M. Wright 5-0-28-3; A. Cropper 1.4-0-14-2.

Melton: J. Culy 44, C. Hull 0, A. Cropper 16, J. Tew 33*, J. Eccles 21*, Extras 0. Total: 114-3.