Melton Mowbray CC junior Caitlin takes six wickets on stunning county bowling bow

There can have been few more spectacular bowling debuts than that of Caitlin Mackie when she lined up for county duty on Sunday.

Caitlin, who has come through the ranks at Melton Mowbray CC, returned staggering figures of six wickets for no runs to help Leicestershire Under 13s Girls steamroller Cambridgeshire at Quorn on Sunday.

The town club has three cricketers in this county girls side who went into the 35-overs-a-side fixture full of confidence after a season-opening win against Norfolk.

In ideal batting conditions, the visitors won the toss and opted to bat first, but things were not to go to plan.

Belvoir CC’s Olivia Gilbertson broke through with only the fourth ball of the match and followed up with a maiden.

This left Cambridgeshire 8-2 after eight overs when Caitlin, in only her second county match was thrown the ball for her debut over as a county bowler. After opening with two dot balls, a maiden wicket followed, clean-bowled, swiftly followed by her second with the very next ball, in the same manner.

The hat-trick ball was straight and took a thick edge to gully, but this impressive feat was swiftly trumped with her fourth wicket to end the over, again clean-bowling another victim to leave Cambridgeshire 8-6.

The visitors had stuttered onto 13-6 when Caitlin began her second over.

Spectators were stunned as the Melton bowler made it five wickets in successive balls, as once again she beat the defences of another batter and re-arranged their stumps to spark jubilation on the field.

Four dot balls followed before Caitlin wrapped up her two-over spell in fitting fashion with her sixth wicket, once more clean bowled.

Cambridgeshire’s innings soon ended for just 22, in 12 overs, a target that was quickly surpassed.

If you would like to follow in Caitlin’s footsteps, Melton Mowbray CC holds junior training for eight to 11-year-olds on Fridays at the All England Sports Ground, on Saxby Road, from 6pm throughout the summer.