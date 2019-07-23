Melton Mowbray CC go 42 points clear as title rivals slip up

Melton Mowbray First XI extended their lead at the top of Division Three with a rain-affected win over Narborough and Littlethorpe.

Australian batsman James Cusack (60) hit another half-century, while the in-form Simon Claricoats made 59 as Melton posted 182-5 at the All England Sports Ground.

After a further rain delay, the visitors were set a revised target of 128 from 20 overs, but soon fell behind the asking rate in the chase and fell 20 runs shy at 108-9.

The win took Melton a commanding 42 points clear following the defeat of closest rivals Shree Sanatan who slipped to third. They head to mid-table Syston Town Seconds on Saturday (1pm start).

* Melton’s Second XI were without a fixture on Saturday and lost top spot in Division Nine East as Ketton Sports won their game in hand.

They will look to make inroads into the 14-point gap when they host Langtons on Saturday.