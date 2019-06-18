Melton Mowbray CC chase foiled by rain after Fourie century

Have your say

While most batsmen who did make it to the crease on Saturday struggled on spicy wickets following the torrential rain, Carel Fourie proved the exception.

With many matches failing to start, Melton Mowbray CC posted 259-6, but rain returned before opponents Ketton Sports could begin their inning.

In-form all-rounder Fourie was the star of the show for the County League Division Three leaders, accumulating an unbeaten 111 to help the hosts take a maximum five batting points from the match.

Their 10-point total haul helped Melton stretch their advantage over closest challengers Shree Sanatan to 33 points.

This Saturday Melton face a short trip as they head to third-placed Barkby United Second XI.

Barkby United’s hopes of a second win of the Premier Division campaign were foiled by the rain.

Needing points to move out of the relegation places, Barkby bowled out visitors Lutterworth for just 150, a total which would have failed to reach three figures without 65 extras.

Ryan Waplington was the pick of the Barkby bowlers, taking 5 for 38, while Aiden Morris and Jamie Drake took two wickets apiece.

But rain then ended the match before Barkby could begin their chase.