Melton Lions Golf Tournament set to raise £7,500

Keith Tomblin and Bill Hurrell raised the roof with a stunning win at the 26th Melton Mowbray Lions’ Charity Golf Tournament on Sunday.

Golfers faced challenging conditions following plenty of heavy rain ahead of the event and a strong wind on the day, and playing in the morning was proving to be an advantage.

Melton Lions Golf Day prizewinners. Picture: Whitehouse Photography EMN-190820-131211002

And with a leading score of 42 points from mid-morning, it looked like the winning total had been set.

But no-one had told Melton golfers Keith and Bill as they set out on their round.

Battling a strengthening wind well into the afternoon, they amassed an amazing total of 48 points, leaving the rest of the field in their wake to claim victory.

Players from all over the East Midlands joined local golfers to compete in a tournament which has become a major date in the town’s annual sporting calendar.

Despite the wet weather leading up to the event the Melton Mowbray Golf Club course played excellently and dry sunny weather was enjoyed by all 170 competitors.

This year’s charity auction proved to be the best to date and overall the tournament is set to make £7,500.

Organisers thanked players, main sponsors Browning Suzuki, The Melton, NFU Mutual, Pearces, TTS Shipping and Richard Barnes, and tee sponsors and donors of auction lots whose contribution helps continued to make the event the Lions’ major money spinner.

Proceeds will be used to improve the lives of disadvantaged local young people.

Prizewinners –

Overall: 1 Keith Tomblin/Bill Hurrell 48pts, 2 Barry Huddart/Daniel Wright 42pts ocb, 3 Steve Burton/Howard Ludbrook 42pts ocb, 4 Rob Forster/Vim Patel 41pts, 5 Paul Hackett/Reg Hughes 41pts ocb.

Ladies: 1 Davina Hughes/Bettyne Norton. Longest Drive – (men’s) Dillwyth Rosser; (ladies’) Davina Hughes. Nearest-the-Pin – (16th) Mick Westman; (14th) Martin Hall; (7th) Ettian Wilson; (5th) Simon Wells. Nearest-the-Pin-in-Two – Rory Croft. Nearest the White Line – Mick Pollard. Putting – Matt Lippitt.