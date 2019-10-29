Melton Hockey Club First XI hit for six at league leaders

Melton Hockey Club First XI headed to Atherstone on Saturday for a top-of-the-table clash, but they came down to earth with a bump.

With constant rain throughout the match, the weather matched Melton’s performance against the East Midlands Division One leaders.

The Adders were good, with several former higher level players dotted throughout their team, but there wasn’t as big a gap between the teams as the scoreline suggested.

Melton needed a strong start, but within gave a way a penalty flick within two minutes and found themselves behind early on.

Bad became worse when a loose pass was snapped up and Adders raced into a two-goal lead.

Melton started to have some possession and pressed the Adders back, but a sucker-punch from a counter-attack put the game beyond Melton at 3-0.

For a short while it looked Melton might get back into the contest, as Leo Guy drag-flicked a penalty corner past the Adders keeper to reduce the arrears.

Melton were then perhaps a little unfortunate not to get a penalty from a foul committed by the Adders keeper.

It was to prove a pivotal moment, with only a penalty corner awarded which Melton failed to convert.

Had they gone in at half-time at 3-2, it would have been game on, but instead, Atherstone went up the other end and made it 4-1 early in the second half.

The rest of the game saw a spirited Melton look to get back to their passing ways, but mistakes continued to creep into their game.

Few further chances were created by the Reds, but several were conceded as Atherstone ran out 6-1 winners.

If Melton are to build a promotion push, they will need a reaction back at home on Saturday when they entertain Derby side Ramgarhia (12.30pm start).