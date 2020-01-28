Melton Golf Club welcomes new captains for 2020

Both incoming captains underwent the Captain’s Drive-in ceremony were both were asked to send a drive as far as they could down the first fairway.

Jackie plays her first drive as lady captain at Melton Golf Club EMN-200128-152348002

Both distances were then recorded for members to guess, with the winners receiving half the money raised and the other half going to the captains’ charity.

The drive-in continued with speeches from the club president, both sets of captains and a handover ceremony of photographs.

Both outgoing captains thanked all who had supported them during their tenure and helped raise a big amount for their chosen charity, East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme (EMICS) and their Captains fund.

The ceremony concluded with Gerry presenting John with his club blazer.

Chris Radford just missed out on the stableford prize despite a hole-in-one EMN-200128-152144002

* Chris Radford celebrated a hole-in-one at Saturday’s nine-hole stableford, but it was not quite enough to take the day’ spoils.

The competition was well supported and produced a few surprises and some excellent scores.

Players were treated to a superb ace on the par three seventh hole by Radford, as well as an outstanding eagle on the par four first hole by Ray Catton who took the win with 21 points.

The next four players all came back with 19 points to set up a nailbiting finish in the clubhouse, with Radford edging second spot after a countback.

Results: 1 Ray Catton 21pts, 2 Chris Radford 19pts (ocb), 3 David Taylor 19pts (ocb), 4 Darren Mackie 19pts (ocb), 5 Andy Blunt 19pts (ocb).

Two’s sweep: Chris Radford, Ray Catton, Ian Solloway.

* Following more cold and inclement weather over the weekend there was a reduction in entries for the latest Monday Morning Mingles competition.

But for those who turned out it was a very close-run thing with only 0.4 separating the top three.

Results: 1 Mike and Gill Hoggan nett 37.2, 2 Dick Chapman and Elaine Howarth nett 38.4, 3 Bob Luke and Margaret Smale nett 38.6. Best fourball: Dick Chapman and Elaine Howarth with Mike and Gill Hoggan (nett 75.6).